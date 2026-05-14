Pistons vs. Cavaliers Opening Odds for Game 6 (Detroit Road Underdogs in Cleveland)

The Detroit Pistons had a prime opportunity to take a 3-2 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday night. However, the Pistons blew a late lead, and the Cavaliers came away with the road win in overtime.

After dropping the first two games of the series in Detroit, the Cavaliers now head home with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Pistons had won five straight games prior to dropping these three straight to the Cavaliers, and now they face elimination.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 6 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday, May 15.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +3.5 (-105)

Cavaliers -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pistons +145

Cavaliers -175

Total

209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Cavaliers won at home as -5.5 and -3.5 favorites in Games 3 and 4, and are once again opening as -3.5 favorites in Cleveland in Game 6.

Cleveland’s moneyline odds of -175 imply a 63.64% chance of winning Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

These teams went UNDER the total in Games 1 and 2, but have gone OVER the total in the last three games. This is the lowest total of the series at 209.5.

Detroit Road Underdogs With Backs Against Wall in Cleveland

The Pistons are no strangers to facing elimination this postseason.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Of course, they then battled back with three straight wins, including two by double digits, to win the series in seven games.

Detroit is going to need to find some of the magic again to stay alive in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are much better at home (33-14) than on the road (26-21) this season, with Detroit also worse on the road (29-17) than at home (36-11). This could be Cleveland’s only real chance to take the series, given those splits.

In the regular season, the Pistons were able to get a road win in Cleveland as +3.5 underdogs on January 4.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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