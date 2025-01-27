Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
After a record start to the 2024-25 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have come back to earth, losing three games in a row and five of their last 10.
Now, Cleveland has just a 4.5-game advantage on the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the surging Detroit Pistons.
The current No. 6 seed in the East, Detroit has shocked a ton of people this season behind some strong play from All-Star hopeful Cade Cunningham.
The Pistons rank 13th in defensive rating, 17th in offensive rating and 17th in net rating – a massive step forward after they had just 14 wins all of last season.
Cleveland has taken the last 10 games between these two teams, including the lone matchup in the 2024-25 season. Does that streak continue tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s divisional battle.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +10.5 (-112)
- Cavs -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +360
- Cavs: -470
Total
- 235 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Pistons record: 23-22
- Cavs record: 36-9
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tobias Harris – questionable
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Caris LeVert – out
- Isaac Okoro – out
- Dean Wade – out
- Luke Travers – out
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Cade Cunningham has been stuffing the stat sheet for the Pistons, averaging 6.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game (15.9) heading into this matchup with the Cavs.
Cunningham has cleared 14.5 rebounds and assists in five of his last seven games, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game over that stretch. He’s a great bet in what should be a hard-fought matchup with Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best Prop Bet
- Max Strus OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
With Cars LeVert, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro out on Monday, Max Strus should be heavily relied up on on the wing for the Cavs.
Strus is shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, clearing 1.5 made 3-pointers in six of his last 10 games – shooting 44.4 percent from deep over that stretch. In those 10 games, Strus is taking 5.4 3s per game, and we could see that number increase with the Cavs in need for wing minutes tonight.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
This line may be overvaluing the Cavs, who have struggled as of late, especially on the defensive end.
Over their last 10 games, the Cavs are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating – only the Philadelphia 76ers are worse – and it’s led to a pedestrian 5-5 record.
That won’t cut it against Detroit, which has been an elite team against the spread as a road underdog (12-6-1) this season. In those 19 games, Detroit is actually over .500 (10-9), and I think that it is a great value on Monday.
Cleveland is 15-9 against the spread as a home favorite – one of the best marks in the league – but it is banged up on the wing and lacks a defender that can really handle Cunningham.
Detroit should cover here.
Pick: Pistons +10.5 (-112)
