Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to avoid another second-round exit in the NBA Playoffs, but they’re off to a bad start against the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Detroit won – and covered – in back-to-back games at home to open this series, holding Cleveland’s vaunted offense to 101 and 97 points in the process.

The Cavs have not won more than one game in the second in any series since Mitchell joined the franchise, but they do find themselves as favorites at home (where they are 4-0 this postseason) in Game 3.

Detroit survived a first-round scare against the Orlando Magic, and it has really rounded into form since falling behind 3-1 in that series. The Pistons have now won five games in a row and have the No. 2 defensive rating in the playoffs (103.0) heading into Game 3.

Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris and the Pistons offense has found a nice groove against Cleveland, putting up 111 and 107 points in the first two games of this series.

Will Detroit pull off an upset and take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Saturday?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +4.5 (-115)

Cavs -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pistons: +145

Cavs: -175

Total

211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 9

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Detroit leads 2-0

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter -- doubtful

Cavs Injury Report

Sam Merrill -- questionable

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden UNDER 19.5 Points (-122)

Playoff James Harden is back, and that’s a bad sign for the Cavs.

Harden shot 3-for-13 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3 in Game 2, scoring just 10 points in the Cavs’ loss. He’s now made just nine shots in this series while turning the ball over 11 times. Not great!

Detroit has a ton of great wing/guard defenders that it can throw at Harden, and the former league MVP has scored 20 or more points in just four of his nine games this postseason and just twice since Game 3 of the Toronto series.

In this series, Harden is just 9-for-28 from the field, and he would not have finished with over 20 points in either game if he hadn’t taken nine free throws (making all of them) in Game 1.

Detroit has the No. 2 defense in the playoffs (by defensive rating) and was the No. 2 defense in the regular season. Harden is going to have a tough time clearing this number on Saturday afternoon.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I am taking the UNDER for the third game in a row in this series:

For the third game in a row, I’m taking the UNDER in the Cavs-Pistons series.

Cleveland’s offense has not been able to get going in this series, scoring 101 points in Game 1 and just 97 points in Game 2, and the Pistons are now No. 2 amongst playoff teams in defensive rating (103.0).

These teams are also playing at a really slow pace (92.5) over the first two games of this series. Overall, they’re 12th (Detroit) and ninth (Cleveland) in pace so far this postseason.

The Pistons don’t have a great offense, and I don't expect them to shoot the 3-ball as well as they have to open this series. As for Cleveland, this has become the status quo in the second round, only this time it’s James Harden and Evan Mobley failing to live up to their billing as scorers.

Detroit has hit the UNDER in 55.8 percent of its road games while the Cavs are 25-20 to the UNDER at home. I think this series continues to be played at a pretty slow pace, after these squads combined for 212 and 204 points in Games 1 and 2.

Pick: UNDER 211.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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