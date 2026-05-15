Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6

Can the Cleveland Cavaliers close things out in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night?

Donovan Mitchell and company finally won a road game this postseason, taking down the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 on Wednesday night – in overtime – to take a 3-2 series lead. Now, the Cavs are looking to keep their perfect record at home intact this postseason, and they’re favored by 3.5 points in Game 6.

Cade Cunningham has not gotten enough help on offense in this postseason, and Detroit benched All-Star center Jalen Duren down the stretch of Game 5, a sign that J.B. Bickerstaff is looking for anyone to step up as a No. 2 scoring option in the playoffs.

The Pistons have one road win – Game 6 against Orlando – on the road this postseason, and they needed a complete collapse by the Magic (19 points in the second half) to make that happen.

So, should bettors expect Cleveland to close things out and set up a Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday?

I’m eyeing a prop and a side for tonight’s matchup, but first let’s take a look at the odds, injuries and how to watch this Game 6 showdown.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +3.5 (-102)

Cavs -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Pistons: +145

Cavs: -175

Total

210.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Cavs lead 3-2

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Duncan Robinson – questionable

Caris LeVert – questionable

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Cavs Injury Report

None to report

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Evan Mobley 12+ Rebounds and Assists (-155)

Evan Mobley has combined for 14, five, 12, 13 and 16 rebounds and assists in this series, clearing this line in four of five games.

He’s coming off arguably his best game of the series, going for 19 points, eight rebounds and eight dimes in the Cavs’ overtime win in Game 5. Now, I’m eyeing him to reach 12 rebounds and assists for the fourth game in a row.

Mobley is averaging 4.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs, but his potential assists (6.3) and rebound chances (15.8) show there is room for growth in both of those numbers.

The Cavs have played Mobley over 34 minutes in every game in this series, and I expect him to play a major role again with Cleveland looking to close out this series.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

These teams have scored the exact same number of points through five games, and Wednesday's Game 5 was the first time a road team won – or covered the spread – in this series.

The Cavs needed overtime to make that happen, but Cleveland has yet to lose a game at home in this postseason, and I don’t expect that to change on Friday night.

All postseason long, the Pistons’ offense has come up short with Jalen Duren regressing big time from his play in the regular season and the extreme lack of a secondary ball-handler against Cade Cunningham becoming extremely evident in close games.

Detroit has an offensive rating of 110.8 in the playoffs while ranking 10th out of 16 playoff teams in effective field goal percentage and 14th in turnover percentage.

The Cavs’ offense has struggled on the road in the playoffs, leading to a 1-5 road record, but at home Cleveland is much more efficient. The Cavs’ offensive rating goes from 106.7 on the road to 120.4 at home. That’s nearly 14 more points per 100 possessions!

Detroit has come back from a series deficit once in this postseason, but it needed a 19-point second half from the Orlando Magic in Game 6 of the first round to force a Game 7. That’s not going to happen in this game, and Detroit has just one road win all postseason.

I’ll take the Cavs to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

Pick: Cavs Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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