Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4
Despite being down a few rotation players on Monday, the Boston Celtics picked up a blowout win over the Miami Heat, keeping them in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The C’s will look to keep rolling on Wednesday against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Detroit lost badly to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday in an NBA Cup game losing East Group B in the process. Now, the Pistons will look to bounce back against Boston – even though their NBA Cup dreams are dead.
Boston is heavily favored in this matchup, but how should we bet on it?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Pistons vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +13.5 (-108)
- Celtics -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +675
- Celtics: -1050
Total
- 221 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Boston
- Pistons record: 9-14
- Celtics record: 17-4
Pistons vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
Pistons vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cade Cunningham OVER 7.5 Assists (-110)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham failed to clear this assists prop on Tuesday against Milwaukee, but he also sat out the end of the game with the Pistons getting blown out.
This season, Cade is averaging 8.8 assists per game, and he’s cleared 7.5 assists in 13 of his 19 matchups. Not only that, but prior to last night’s loss, Cunningham had nine or more dimes in 10 straight games.
He’s a must bet at this number after it dropped from 8.5 assists on Tuesday.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jayson Tatum OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+126)
If Jayson Tatum (questionable) suits up in this matchup, he’s a solid bet to clear this 3-pointers prop on Wednesday night.
Tatum is shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc on the season, making four or more shots from deep in 13 of his 21 games so far this season.
Detroit has struggled to defend the 3, ranking 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage this season.
Pistons vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
With Tatum and Holiday up in the air for this matchup, I think this is a spot to look to the UNDER, especially with Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Pistons and Celtics have both hit the UNDER in the majority of their games this season – Detroit is 13-10 to the UNDER and Boston is 11-10 to the UNDER.
On top of that, Detroit has one of the worst offenses in the NBA (24th in offensive rating) and could be a risky bet if it sits Cunningham – or any other starters – on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Pistons have hit the UNDER in three of their five games that were the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Pick: UNDER 221 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.