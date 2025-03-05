SI

Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5

Iain MacMillan

The Pistons are road favorites to the Clippers on Wednesday night.
The Pistons are road favorites to the Clippers on Wednesday night. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers face off in an interconference duel on Wednesday night in a game between two teams trending in opposite direction.

The Pistons have been the hottest team in the NFL, going 9-1 in their last 10 games, working their way up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 4-6 in their last 10, including losing three-straight, which has caused them to fall to the No. 9 seed.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this East vs. West showdown.

Pistons vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Pistons -4.5 (-110)
  • Clippers +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Pistons -190
  • Clippers +154

Total

  • 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Clippers How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
  • Venue: Intuit Dome
  • How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision
  • Pistons Record: 35-27
  • Clippers Record: 32-29

Pistons vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

  • Isaiah Stewart, C - Game Time Decision
  • Tobias Harris, F - Out
  • Ron Harper Jr., G - Out
  • Tolu Smith, F - Out
  • Jaden Ivey, PG - Out

Clippers Injury Report

  • Ben Simmons, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Derrick Jones Jr., SF - Game Time Decision
  • Kawhi Leonard, SF - Out
  • Norman Powell, G - Out

Pistons vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Duren is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this season and that number has gone up in recent weeks. He averaged 11.7 rebounds in February and has combined for 23 rebounds in his first two games in March. He should have another big game on the glass against the Clippers who will be without Kawhi Leonard.

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

  • James Harden OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-110) via BetMGM

Detroit's biggest weakness is its perimeter defense, ranking 25th in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.9% from beyond the arc. That could lead to James Harden having a big game from three-point land. He has taken double-digit attempts in seven of his last nine starts.

Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back momentum in this game and take the red-hot team to win and cover against a Clippers team that seems to be searching for answers. Detroit's effective field goal percentage in their last three games sits at 58.0%, one of the best marks in the NBA, while the Clippers sit at 52.1%, one of the worst.

Keep an eye on turnovers playing a big role in tonight's result. The Clippers cough the ball up on 15.4% of their possessions, the fourth-highest rate in the NBA. Now, they face a Pistons team that's 10th in opponent turnovers per possession at 14.7%. That mark has jumped to 18.8% in their last three games as an area they've thrived in.

I'll let the points with the Pistons.

Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting