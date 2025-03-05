Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers face off in an interconference duel on Wednesday night in a game between two teams trending in opposite direction.
The Pistons have been the hottest team in the NFL, going 9-1 in their last 10 games, working their way up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 4-6 in their last 10, including losing three-straight, which has caused them to fall to the No. 9 seed.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this East vs. West showdown.
Pistons vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -4.5 (-110)
- Clippers +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons -190
- Clippers +154
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision
- Pistons Record: 35-27
- Clippers Record: 32-29
Pistons vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaiah Stewart, C - Game Time Decision
- Tobias Harris, F - Out
- Ron Harper Jr., G - Out
- Tolu Smith, F - Out
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Clippers Injury Report
- Ben Simmons, PG - Game Time Decision
- Derrick Jones Jr., SF - Game Time Decision
- Kawhi Leonard, SF - Out
- Norman Powell, G - Out
Pistons vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-135) via BetMGM
Jalen Duren is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this season and that number has gone up in recent weeks. He averaged 11.7 rebounds in February and has combined for 23 rebounds in his first two games in March. He should have another big game on the glass against the Clippers who will be without Kawhi Leonard.
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- James Harden OVER 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-110) via BetMGM
Detroit's biggest weakness is its perimeter defense, ranking 25th in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.9% from beyond the arc. That could lead to James Harden having a big game from three-point land. He has taken double-digit attempts in seven of his last nine starts.
Pistons vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back momentum in this game and take the red-hot team to win and cover against a Clippers team that seems to be searching for answers. Detroit's effective field goal percentage in their last three games sits at 58.0%, one of the best marks in the NBA, while the Clippers sit at 52.1%, one of the worst.
Keep an eye on turnovers playing a big role in tonight's result. The Clippers cough the ball up on 15.4% of their possessions, the fourth-highest rate in the NBA. Now, they face a Pistons team that's 10th in opponent turnovers per possession at 14.7%. That mark has jumped to 18.8% in their last three games as an area they've thrived in.
I'll let the points with the Pistons.
Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-110) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!