Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night, giving them very little to play for over the final two games of the regular season.

Cunningham returned from a collapsed lung in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping 13 points, five rebounds and 10 dimes in 26 minutes of action. His return is massive for the Pistons’ chances to win the NBA Finals this season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are in the play-in tournament mix in the East and would love to close out the regular season with back-to-back wins. The Hornets have moved up into the top 10 in the NBA in net rating this season, and there’s a chance these teams could meet in the first round of the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, a player prop prediction and my best bet for Friday’s Eastern Conference clash.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +2.5 (-110)

Hornets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: +120

Hornets: -145

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)



Pistons vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 58-22

Hornets record: 43-37

Pistons vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Isaac Jones – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Hornets Injury Report

Coby White – probable

Tosan Evbuomwan – out

PJ Hall – out

Tidjane Salaun – out

Antonio Reeves – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Pistons vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are based on past player performance.

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kon Knueppel UNDER Points

Kon Knueppel is averaging over 18 points per game this season, but he’s seen those numbers taper off in recent weeks.

Knueppel is averaging just 14.5 points per game over his last 10 games, shooting just 40.0 percent from the field. He’s failed to clear 15 points in seven of those games, including two games where he’s failed to reach 10 points.

Detroit has one of the best defenses in the NBA, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Knueppel’s late-season slump continue.

Pistons vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Detroit doesn’t have much to play for at this point in the 2025-26 season, as it’s already clinched the No. 1 seed and Cunningham has returned from his collapsed lung.

Meanwhile, the Hornets need this win for their spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and they are 26-14 against the spread at home – the second-best mark in the NBA.

Since the All-Star break, the Hornets are 17-8 and they have a +12.2 net rating in those 25 games. With the Pistons already in the top spot in the East, I’ll trust Charlotte to build on a strong second half on Friday night.

Pick: Hornets -2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.