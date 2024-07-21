Pistons vs. Jazz NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 22
The Utah Jazz entered summer league as the favorite to win it all in Vegas, but they’re not even in the semifinals as they’ll play a consolation game against the Detroit Pistons to wrap up their summer on Sunday.
Detroit and Utah are both 2-2, but both teams have a lot of young talent from the past two drafts that will be in action.
That should make this an interesting matchup, but oddsmakers are giving the Pistons the edge as two-point favorites.
Here’s a look at the full odds, some players to watch and my favorite bet for Sunday’s clash.
Pistons vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -2 (-110)
- Jazz +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -142
- Jazz: +120
Total
- 174.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Pistons record: 2-2
- Jazz record: 2-2
Pistons vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch
Detroit Pistons
Ron Holland II: The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland is coming off a great game against the New York Knicks where he finished with 20 points, six rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8-for-19 from the field. The shot from 3 still needs to come around, but Holland could earn minutes right away on a rebuilding Detroit roster.
Utah Jazz
Isaiah Collier: Once projected to be a lottery pick, Isaiah Collier fell into the late first round for Utah in this June’s draft. He’s played well in the summer, especially in Utah’s last game, shooting 8-for-13 from the field to score 20 points in 26 minutes. It’ll be interesting to see how he factors in this season on a young, rebuilding Jazz roster.
Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Jazz have a lot of players with NBA experience – or that were recent draft picks – in Taylor Hendricks, Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Kenny Lofton Jr. and Cody Williams, but they haven’t played Walker Kessler and Keyonte George, which may have been a reason why they were favored entering the festivities in Vegas.
Detroit, on the other hand, has gotten some solid production from Marcus Sasser (24 points in their last game) and Holland.
I don’t think the Pistons have the more talented roster, but Utah has been blown out on multiple occasions this summer, including a 17-point loss to the Clippers in their last game.
I’ll roll with the Pistons to win this matchup.
Pick: Pistons -2 (-110)
