Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 3
The Detroit Pistons had their winning streak snapped by the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but they’ve still won nine of their last 10 games and hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Detroit dominated the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and it has yet another cupcake matchup on Monday against the lowly Utah Jazz.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Utah after it lost to the New Orleans Pelicans – at home – on Sunday. The Jazz sat their top five veterans – Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler – in that matchup.
Now, the Jazz find themselves as home underdogs against the Pistons, who still have a real shot at the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the East.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on March 3.
Pistons vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons -9 (-110)
- Jazz +9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -395
- Jazz: +310
Total
- 233 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Pistons record: 34-27
- Jazz record: 15-45
Pistons vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Tobias Harris – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 2.5 Steals (+135)
Pistons forward Ausar Thompson could be worth a look in this plus-money prop against a Utah team that has been very turnover-prone in the 2024-25 season.
The Jazz allow the most opponent steals per game in the NBA this season (9.6), and Thompson has at least three steals in four of his last five games.
The former lottery pick is a rangy defender, and he’s pushed his steals per game average from 1.1 last season to 1.8 this season despite playing four less minutes per game.
Pistons vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
I have a hard time trusting the Jazz since they have the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and the Pistons have been way too good as road favorites to fade here.
Detroit is 7-2 against the spread as a road favorite – the best mark in the NBA for any team with more than one game as a road favorite this season.
Utah, on the other hand, is just 4-6 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, and it has lost 23 of 31 games at home.
With the Pistons sitting at 9-1 in their last 10 games, I expect them to roll in this matchup. Detroit is second in the NBA in net rating over this 10-game stretch while Utah is just 27th over that same span.
Even though the Jazz are at home, I can’t buy them in this matchup.
Pick: Pistons -9 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
