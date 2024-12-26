Pistons vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have won back-to-back games and are 13-17 on the season heading into a road date with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Sacramento has struggled in clutch games (five points or less in the last five minutes) this season, and it has dropped four games in a row to fall to the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference.
Still, oddsmakers have set the Kings as favorites in this game – even with All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis listed as questionable.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Pistons vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +6 (-105)
- Kings -6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +200
- Kings: -245
Total
- 227.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports California
- Pistons record: 13-17
- Kings record: 13-17
Pistons vs. Kings Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jalen Duren – probable
- Ron Holland II – questionable
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Isaiah Stewart – questionable
- Cole Swider – out
- Alondes Williams – out
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
Pistons vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.7 assists per game this season, and he’s created a ton of offense for Detroit.
Cunningham is averaging 16.2 potential assists and 11.7 adjusted assists per game, picking up 10 or more dimes in 11 of his last 14 games.
The Kings rank in the middle of the pack in opponent assists per game, and Cunningham is averaging nearly 11 assists per game over his last 15 matchups.
He’s worth a shot to clear this prop on Thursday.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- DeMar DeRozan UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-125)
So far this season, DeMar DeRozan is averaging just 3.8 rebounds per game, and he’s failed to clear 4.5 boards in seven of his last 10 matchups after returning from a short absence.
The Pistons are fifth in the NBA in rebounding percentage and rank sixth in opponent rebounds per game this season.
So, this isn’t a great matchup for DeRozan, who is averaging just 8.1 rebound chances per game as it is. I’ll fade him on Thursday.
Pistons vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Outside of the King’s struggles in close games, there are a few trends that support the Pistons on Thursday night.
Not only is Detroit 8-4-1 against the spread as a road underdog, but it ranks 13th in the NBA in net rating on the road in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Kings are just 4-9-1 against the spread as home favorites, and they’ve gone just 6-11 straight up at home. So, this could be a spot where the Kings are on upset alert – especially if Sabonis (illness) is forced to sit.
I’ll gladly take the six points in this matchup.
Pick: Pistons +6 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.