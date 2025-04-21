Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and OG Anunoby)
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons played a thrilling Game 1 on Saturday night, as New York needed a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
These teams met four times during the regular season, so there are plenty of games to go off of when we’re looking for trends in the prop market.
After seeing some of the usage of players like OG Anunoby (44 minutes) and Jalen Brunson (40 minutes) in Game 1, I have a few player prop picks for Monday’s Game 2.
Can Brunson pick up another 30-point game? Will Cade Cunningham bounce back from a down shooting performance?
Here’s a complete breakdown of three props for tonight’s action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pistons vs. Knicks
- OG Anunoby OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
OG Anunoby OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Anunoby played over 44 minutes in Game 1 against Detroit, and he finished with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field.
Anunoby is going to play heavy minutes again for the Knicks since he’s been the team’s primary option on defense against Cunningham.
This season, OG averaged 18.0 points per game, but he saw his usage and numbers take a major step forward down the stretch of the regular season with Brunson out of the lineup. From the start of March through the end of the regular season, Anunoby averaged 22.9 points per game on 16.9 shots per game.
He’s clearly shown that he deserves to be a top option next to Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and he was in Game 1. This line is too low for him in Game 2 – especially since he needed just the first half to clear this prop on Saturday.
Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
Even though the Pistons lost Game 1, Cunningham dished out nine assists, finding open shooters all night against the Knicks defense.
New York has now allowed 12 or more dimes to Cunningham twice in five games this season, and the All-Star guard did finish the regular season averaging 9.1 assists per game.
He’s worth a look at this number, especially since he played 40 minutes and had the ball in his hands a ton in Game 1.
Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-105)
There’s a lot of reasons to believe in Brunson putting a huge number on the scoreboard on Monday after he tied Willis Reed for the second-most 30-point playoff games in Knicks history.
Not only did the Knicks guard finish with 34 points in Game 1, but he attempted 27 shots and 10 free throws while playing 40 minutes.
Brunson is going to have a massive workload all postseason long, and he showed last season that he will score at a high rate in the playoffs – averaging 32.4 points per game.
The Pistons are not a bad defensive team, but Brunson’s craftiness and ability to get to the line always keep him in the mix for a mid-20s or more scoring game. At home, he’s worth a look at after finishing Game 1 with a 9-for-13 shooting performance in the second half.
