Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
There aren’t many teams hotter than the Detroit Pistons in the NBA, as Cade Cunningham and company have won eight of their last 10 games to get over .500 heading into Monday’s matchup with the New York Knicks.
Detroit holds the No. 8 seed seed in the East, and it already has a win against the Knicks – at Madison Square Garden – this season. In fact, the road team has won both of the matchups between these squads, as New York dominated the Pistons earlier this season in Detroit.
Oddsmakers have the Knicks set as 7.5-point favorites after New York picked up a 34-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. This is the second night of a back-to-back for Tom Thibodeau’s group – a spot that it is just 1-3 against the spread in so far this season.
Over their last 10 games, the Pistons rank just behind the Knicks in net rating (No. 6 vs. No. 8), so this may be a closer matchup than the odds suggest.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +7.5 (-108)
- Knicks -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +250
- Knicks: -310
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pistons vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Detroit
- Pistons record: 20-19
- Knicks record: 26-14
Pistons vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
Over the last two seasons, Cunningham has thrived against the Knicks, putting up at least 22 points in each of his last four matchups, clearing 24.5 points three times.
The Pistons guard has at least 17 shots attempts in all four of those games, and he enters this matchup averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting a career-high 37.8 percent from 3. Don’t be shocked if he has a big game against a Knicks team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Miles McBride OVER 12.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Miles McBride is a player to buy in the prop market after he returned from a hamstring injury on Sunday:
The New York Knicks are playing the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons tonight, and guard Jalen Brunson was banged up – despite a 44-point game – on Sunday against Milwaukee.
Brunson left the floor in the third quarter with a right shoulder issue, but he did return to the game. Still, on the second night of a back-to-back, does Tom Thibodeau try to limit his star player’s minutes?
Maybe not, but the return of Miles McBride was noticeable in the Knicks’ win on Sunday, as the former second-round pick played nearly 20 minutes and attempted nine shots, finishing with seven points, five rebounds and five assists despite shooting 0-for-4 from 3.
This season, McBride is averaging 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, clearing this line in 19 of his 29 games.
McBride is shooting 39.0 percent from 3, so his 0-for-4 showing on Sunday is far from the norm. If he continues to push double-digit shot attempts, he should soar past this total against the Pistons.
Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
As I mentioned earlier in this piece, the Knicks have struggled against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season, partially due to the fact that Tom Thibodeau hasn’t used his bench much this season.
That could lead to some tired legs on Monday, even though the Knicks easily beat the Bucks in a matinee matchup on Sunday.
Detroit has thrived as a road underdog under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, covering the spread in nine games (9-5-1) in that spot so far this season.
Detroit already has a win over the Knicks at MSG, and it is playing some of its best basketball of the season right now, ranking in the top 10 in the league in net rating over its last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), Chicago Bulls and a shorthanded Orlando Magic team since the start of 2025. I’ll take the points in this matchup.
Pick: Pistons +7.5 (-108)
