Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons have dominated the New York Knicks in the 2025-26 season, beating them by 31 and 38 points in their two meetings.

Detroit has now won five games in a row against the Knicks in the regular season, but it is set as a road underdog on Thursday night.

These teams are both in the top three in the Eastern Conference coming out of the All-Star break, but the Pistons (No. 1 in the East) are in serious play for the best record in the entire NBA. Meanwhile, the Knicks are fighting to stay in the top three with the Cleveland Cavaliers (winners of nine of their last 10) right on their heels.

New York is hoping to get OG Anunoby (toe, questionable) back in this game while the Pistons will be down key big men in Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart due to suspensions from their brawl with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month.

That’s good news for the Knicks, as it makes things a little easier for them to get their first win of the season against Detroit.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pistons +4.5 (-115)

Knicks -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pistons: +150

Knicks: -180

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Pistons record: 40-13

Knicks record: 35-20

Pistons vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Isaiah Stewart – out

Knicks Injury Report

Miles McBride – out

OG Anunoby – questionable

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson UNDER 27.5 Points (-110)

The Pistons have done a great job defending Brunson this season, holding him to 25 and 12 points in their two games. In the last meeting between these teams, Brunson had his worst showing of the 2025-26 season, shooting 4-for-20 from the field.

The Knicks star is averaging 27.0 points per game this season, but he’s taken a small step back in terms of his shot volume as of late. Brunson has games with just 15, 16 and six shots this month (he’s averaging 20.5 shots per game overall), clearing 27.5 points in just six games since Jan. 1.

The Pistons are No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and they allow less than 25 points per game to opposing point guards in the 2025-26 season. I think this number is a touch too high for Brunson on Thursday night.

Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

So far this season, Detroit has held New York to 90 and 80 points, so I’m not buying the Knicks to cover the spread at home, where they have been one of the best teams in the league (21-7) this season.

However, I don’t love the Pistons as underdogs in this game since Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are suspended.

So, instead, I’m looking to the total on Thursday night.

These teams have combined for 211 and 198 points in their two meetings this season, and while the Knicks should get a boost from the two top bigs being out for Detroit, I’m still buying the Pistons’ season-long success on that end of the floor.

Detroit is second in defensive rating and is allowing just 109.3 points per game. The Knicks, who aren’t known as a defensive team, have stepped up on that end of the floor, ranking No. 1 in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games before the All-Star break.

On top of that, the Pistons are one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA (30-22-1) in the 2025-26 season. I expect another low-scoring affair with these Eastern Conference contenders facing off.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

