Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks survived Game 1 of the first round against the Detroit Pistons, going on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter – sparked by Cam Payne – to cover the spread and erase an eight-point deficit in the win.
Now, the Knicks are favored once again in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.
Tobias Harris, Malik Beasely and the Pistons’ veterans came to play in Game 1 (Harris had 25 points), and they nearly upset the Knicks before a huge run in the fourth shifted all the momentum in New York’s favor.
Brunson got off to a slow start, shooting 3-for-14 from the field in the first half, but a second-half shoe change might have helped him, as he finished 9-for-13 from the field in the second half on his way to a 34-point, eight-assist game. Brunson tied Willis Reed for the second-most 30-point playoff games in Knicks history.
During the regular season, the Pistons had the Knicks’ number, but can they bounce back and keep this game within two possessions on Monday night?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2.
Pistons vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +6.5 (-110)
- Knicks -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +215
- Knicks: -265
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Knicks lead 1-0
Pistons vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Isaiah Stewart – questionable
Knicks Injury Report
- None to report
Pistons vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 8.5 Assists (-135)
Even though the Pistons lost Game 1, Cunningham dished out nine assists, finding open shooters all night against the Knicks defense.
New York has now allowed 12 or more dimes to Cunningham twice in five games this season, and the All-Star guard did finish the regular season averaging 9.1 assists per game.
He’s worth a look at this number, especially since he played 40 minutes and had the ball in his hands a ton in Game 1.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- OG Anunoby OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Anunoby played over 44 minutes in Game 1 against Detroit, and he finished with 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field.
Anunoby is going to play heavy minutes again for the Knicks since he’s been the team’s primary option on defense against Cunningham.
This season, OG averaged 18.0 points per game, but he saw his usage and numbers take a major step forward down the stretch of the regular season with Brunson out of the lineup. From the start of March through the end of the regular season, Anunoby averaged 22.9 points per game on 16.9 shots per game.
He’s clearly shown that he deserves to be a top option next to Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and he was in Game 1. This line is too low for him in Game 2 – especially since he needed just the first half to clear this prop on Saturday.
Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Even though the Knicks were shaky early on against Detroit, I’m buying them to win Game 2 at home.
Not only are the Knicks 21-16-1 against the spread as home favorites this season, but they didn’t exactly play their best basketball in the first half with Brunson shooting 3-for-14 from the field and Josh Hart getting in major foul trouble.
The Pistons are scrappy, but Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Beasley all shot the ball at a high rate, scoring 19 or more points in Game 1. Can they duplicate that output in Game 2?
A more consistent Brunson game would do wonders for the Knicks, and New York seemed to benefit from the physical style of play, getting to the line 17 times – led by 10 attempts from Brunson.
While the Knicks actually attempted less free throws than the Pistons, they were more efficient, hitting the same number of total free throws in Game 1.
Detroit had the Knicks’ number during the regular season, but there is a lack of experience in the playoffs on this roster. On the road, I think the Pistons have a tough time stealing a game.
Pick: Knicks -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
