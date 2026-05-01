Pistons vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 6

Don’t write off the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons just yet.

Cade Cunningham dropped 45 points in Game 5, outdueling Paolo Banchero (45 points as well) to keep Detroit’s season alive. The Pistons are looking to complete the 14th comeback in NBA history from a 3-1 series deficit, and they’re favored at home in Game 6 to force a Game 7.

Orlando won back-to-back games at home earlier in this series, and it’s an impressive 9-4 against the spread as a home underdog this season. There is a concern for the Magic, though, as Franz Wagner (calf) missed Game 5 and is out for Game 6.

The loss of Wagner’s two-way ability was massive in Game 5. Tobias Harris feasted for the Pistons, scoring 23 points to give Cunningham some much-needed help.

The Pistons and Magic have two of the worst offenses in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, yet they’ve cleared tonight’s total (211.5) in three of the five games in this series.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side as the No. 1-seeded Pistons look to force a Game 7 at home.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (-110)

Magic +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -162

Magic: +136

Total

211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Magic lead 3-2

Pistons vs. Magic Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Tobias Harris -- questionable

Kevin Huerter -- questionable

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac -- doubtful

Franz Wagner -- out

Pistons vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Cade Cunningham OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

The Pistons’ offense has relied heavily on Cunningham each night, and he played nearly the entire game with the season on the line in Game 5.

During this series, Cade is averaging 32.6 points per game, and he’s taking 23.0 shots, 8.6 3-pointers and 10.4 free throws per game. The usage for the All-NBA guard is off the charts, and I don’t expect that to change in Game 6.

This season, Orlando has allowed the most points per game (26.87) to opposing point guards, so this is a great matchup for Cunningham on paper.

As long as the usage remains the same for Cade, he’s a must bet as the only reliable option for Detroit’s in this series.

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Orlando is a worthwhile bet at home:

Are the Pistons really going to complete a 3-1 comeback?

Detroit needs to win two games to make it happen, but it’s only happened 13 times (under 5.0 percent) in NBA history. So, if the betting market is going to give me a chance to take the Magic as underdogs, I’m going to take it.

History suggests Orlando will win one of the next two games, and it covered as a 9.5-point underdog in Game 5.

The Magic are 9-4 against the spread as home underdogs, including two outright wins in this series. Meanwhile, Detroit is 13-20 against the spread when favored on the road.

It took 45 points (and 44 minutes) from Cade Cunningham for the Pistons to squeak by Orlando at home, and even with Franz Wagner banged up, I believe the Magic can win this game outright. The Pistons have still not gotten a ton of production from Jalen Duren, and I’m not counting on a 20-plus point showing from Tobias Harris on the road.

I’ll take the points in Game 6 – and likely will again on Sunday if there is a Game 7.

Pick: Magic +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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