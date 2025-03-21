Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 21
The season can't end soon enough for the Dallas Mavericks, who are 1-9 in their last 10 games and losers of four-straight.
They have another tough game ahead of them tonight then they host the Detroit Pistons, who are looking to improve their seeding in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this interconference showdown.
Pistons vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -9.5 (-102)
- Mavericks +9.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Pistons -400
- Mavericks +310
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Mavs.com
- Pistons record: 39-31
- Mavericks record: 33-37
Pistons vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Daniel Gafford, C - Out
- Dereck Lively II C - Out
- Anthony Davis, PF - Out
- Brandon Williams, G - Game Time Decision
- Caleb Martin, SF - Out
Pistons vs. Mavericks Best Prop Bet
- Jalen Duren OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105) via BetMGM
The Mavericks' rebounding has fallen off a cliff since trading Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis being sidelined with an injury. Their season average for rebounding rate has plummeted to 48.9% and they've grabbed just 46.5% of boards over their last three games. With that in mind, I'm going to back the Pistons' center, Jalen Duren, to go OVER 11.5 rebounds at +105 odds. He recorded 13 rebounds when he last faced the Mavericks on January 31.
Pistons vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
It's not just rebounding where the Mavericks' play has been hurting lately, but it's the entire interior of their offense and defense. Over their last three games, they've allowed teams to shoot 57.6% from down low. That's going to hurt them against a Pistons team that gets 52.1% of their points from two-point range, which ranks seventh in the NBA.
The Pistons also come into this game with some momentum with their shooting. They sport an effective field goal percentage of 57.8% over their last three games. Even more important than that, they rank ninth in the league in defensive efficiency.
I want no part of betting on this Dallas squad right now. I'll lay the points with the favorites.
Pick: Pistons -9.5 (-102) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.