Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Division rivals face off on Wednesday night in Indiana, as the No. 5-seeded Indiana Pacers take on the No. 8-seeded Detroit Pistons.
After a slow start to the season, the Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games to move into the No. 5 seed in the East, jumping well ahead of Miami, Detroit, Orlando, and Atlanta in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament picture.
Detroit (23-23) is off to a great start this season under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but it suffered a bad loss on the road to Cleveland on Monday night.
Can the Pistons bounce back as road underdogs tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +7 (-112)
- Pacers -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +220
- Pacers: -270
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pistons vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pistons record: 23-23
- Pacers record: 25-20
Pistons vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- James Wiseman – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
Pistons vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Cunningham is having his best season shooting the ball from 3 – 36.3 percent – yet he’s set at just 1.5 3-pointers tonight against Indiana.
Cunningham has cleared this prop in two of his three games against the Pistons, and he’s averaging 2.3 made 3s on 6.4 attempts per game. This line is too low for the star guard on Wednesday.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bennedict Mathurin OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points per game, but his points prop has dropped all the way down to 13.5 after failing to clear that number in six of his last 10 games.
In two games against Detroit this season, Mathurin has 16 and 19 points for the Pacers, and he’s still averaging 12.4 shot attempts per game. If his usage stays in that ballpark – he should be able to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pistons are 18th in the NBA in net rating this season, just five spots below the Pacers – despite having a worse record.
Indiana has been on fire as of late (8-2 straight up), but I’m not sold on the Pacers laying seven points here. Indiana’s net rating is less than three points better than Detroit's, and the Pacers have gone just 7-7-1 against the spread when favored at home.
On top of that, the Pacers could be without a key rotation player in Nembhard (questionable) in this game.
The Pistons have thrived as road underdogs (12-7-1 against the spread), and they’ve exceeded expectations all season long after winning just 14 games last season.
Detroit’s defense (13th in the NBA in defensive rating) may be the difference in this matchup, as Indiana (20th in defensive rating, 21st in opponent points per game) has struggled on that end of the floor.
Pick: Pistons +7 (-112)
