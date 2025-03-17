Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
Can the Detroit Pistons snap their two-game skid on Monday night?
The Pistons are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they’re still just 1.5 games out of the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into tonight’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans, which recently lost its 50th game of the season, could be shorthanded in this matchup, as Zion Williamson (personal) is listed as questionable. The Pelicans have also struggled over their last 10 games, ranking 28th in the league in net rating while losing seven of those 10 matchups.
With the Pistons set as road favorites, how should we bet on Monday’s interconference clash?
I’ve got you covered with a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my game prediction for Pistons-Pelicans.
Pistons vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -7.5 (-108)
- Pelicans +7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -305
- Pelicans: +245
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pistons record: 37-31
- Pelicans record: 18-50
Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson – questionable
- Brandon Boston – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Lester Quinones – out
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
- Yves Missi – questionable
Pistons vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Beasley OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
A leading candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, Beasley is averaging 16.3 points per game this season while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 14.5 points in six of his last 10 games, shooting over 41 percent from 3 over that stretch. This is a bit of a discount for Beasley against a New Orleans team that is 29th in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Pistons vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pistons are in a great spot to win and cover on Monday:
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are road favorites against the New Orleans Pelicans, who may be without Zion Williamson (questionable, personal reasons) in this matchup.
New Orleans got off to a strong start out of the All-Star break, but it has dropped seven of its last 10 games and 28th in the league in net rating over that stretch.
Meanwhile, Detroit is seventh in net rating over that same span despite losing back-to-back games and five of its last 10. The Pistons have been elite on the defensive end as of late (No. 2 in defensive rating in their last 10 games), and they’ve thrived as road favorites all season long, covering the spread in nine of 12 games in that spot.
Pick: Pistons -7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
