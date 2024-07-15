Pistons vs. Rockets NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
A few offseasons ago, the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets would have been the highlight of the summer league after Cade Cunningham (Detroit) and Jalen Green (Houston) were two of the top picks in the NBA draft.
Now?
Well, Detroit is still rebuilding this summer while the Rockets have a strong young core that’s in position to make a push for a playoff spot after narrowly missing the play-in tournament in the 2023-24 campaign.
Houston is already 2-0 in summer league this offseason, and No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard is quickly showing why he was the first guard off of the board in this June’s draft.
Meanwhile, the Pistons lost by 13 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, shooting below 40 percent from the field in the game.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet for this summer league showdown on Monday night.
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +5.5 (-110)
- Rockets -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +205
- Rockets: -250
Total
- 180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Pistons record: 0-1
- Rockets record: 2-0
Pistons vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
Detroit Pistons
Ron Holland: The No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holland shot 5-for-15 on Saturday, scoring 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 24 minutes. A high-energy player, Holland is looking to prove he can be a rotation piece right away for Detroit in 2024.
Houston Rockets
Reed Sheppard: It’s hard to play better than Reed Sheppard has so far in the summer league. He scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting on Sunday, adding six rebounds, seven assists and five steals. A strong defender and shooter, Sheppard is showcasing how great of a scorer he can be, averaging 22.5 points per game through two summer league contests.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
There’s a chance that Houston sits some key pieces like Sheppard or last season’s first-round pick Cam Whitmore on the second night of a back-to-back, but I’ll roll with Houston regardless in this one.
Detroit doesn’t have nearly as much top-line talent as you’d expect in this game – as last season’s lottery pick Ausar Thompson is not playing in summer league. So, Holland is the highest profile draft pick on the roster.
Houston already has wins by 19 and 18 points this summer, and there’s a ton of NBA talent on the roster from Whitmore to Sheppard to Kira Lewis Jr. to AJ Griffin.
If most of the young stars suit up, Houston should roll on Monday.
Pick: Rockets -5.5 (-110)
