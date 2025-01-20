Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20)
Two intriguing young teams face off on Monday afternoon in the NBA, as the Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the No. 2 seed in the West – the Houston Rockets.
Houston is 7-3 in its last 10 games, and it has gotten some great play out of Jalen Green this month to help it keep the Memphis Grizzlies at bay in the standings. The No. 4 defense in the NBA, Houston picked up a two-point win in this matchup earlier this season in Detroit.
After winning just 14 games last season, Detroit is in the mix for a playoff spot in the East this season at 21-21. The Pistons have also won seven of 10 (although they’ve lost two in a row) and sit in the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Oddsmakers have favored the Rockets in this matchup, but can the Pistons hang around?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, key players to watch in the prop market and my prediction as the NBA honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
Pistons vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pistons +8 (-108)
- Rockets -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +270
- Rockets: -340
Total
- 222.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pistons vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 20
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, Space City Network
- Pistons record: 21-21
- Rockets record: 28-13
Pistons vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Amen Thompson – questionable
Pistons vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 8.5 Assists (-105)
Cade Cunningham is averaging 9.4 assists per game this season, but this is a tough matchup against a Houston defense that has given up the second-fewest assists per game in the NBA.
Cunningham has failed to clear 8.5 assists in five of his last 11 games, although he did have nine dimes against the Rockets earlier this season.
I’m going to fade Cade on the road, as the Detroit offense may struggle. Houston ranks in the top five in defensive rating overall and at home this season.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-125)
Thompson has really played well for the Rockets with Jabari Smith Jr. out, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game over his last six games, clearing this prop five times. Overall, Thompson is up to 7.8 rebounds per game, and he’s averaging 10.7 rebounds per game as a starter.
The Rockets wing is questionable tonight, but if he plays, I like him to have a big game on a glass in a matchup where he’s facing his brother (Ausar).
Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Houston has been great defensively this season, but it hasn’t dominated against the spread when favored at home.
The Rockets are just 9-8 against the spread in those games while the Pistons enter this matchup at 10-5-1 against the spread as a road dog.
Detroit has completely turned things around under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, ranking 18th or better in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating. Is that great? No, but the Pistons are certainly in the mix for a playoff spot in the East.
Houston does significantly outrank the Pistons in net rating, but these teams played a tough matchup in Detroit earlier this season. With the Rockets down a key rotation player in Jabari Smith Jr., I wouldn’t be shocked if the Pistons hang around on Monday.
Pick: Pistons +8 (-108)
