Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
The San Antonio Spurs didn’t let the loss of Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) for the rest of the 2024-25 season impact them on Thursday night, as they knocked off the Phoenix Suns as home underdogs to pull to within one game of the No. 11 seed and three games of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.
De’Aaron Fox – the team’s massive addition at the trade deadline – poured in 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven dimes to lead San Antonio to the upset win.
On Friday night, the Spurs will host the Detroit Pistons and All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Detroit has been a pleasant surprise after winning just 14 games in the 2023-24 campaign, and it’s set as a favorite in this game.
Can the Spurs pick up another win as home underdogs with Wemby out?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday night’s contest between two up-and-coming young teams in the NBA.
Pistons vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -4.5 (-108)
- Spurs +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -180
- Spurs: +150
Total
- 234.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pistons vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pistons record: 29-26
- Spurs record: 24-29
Pistons vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (+105)
Second-year wing Ausar Thompson has really come on for the Pistons as of late, especially when it comes to his rebounds and assists prop.
Thompson has cleared this line in five of his last seven games, putting up 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over that stretch. While he’s averaging just 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the season, those numbers have jumped since he entered the starting lineup (he’s started his last 19 games). Don’t be shocked if he cashes in on this plus-money prop tonight.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
With Wemby out for the season, Vassell figures to see a bigger role on offense alongside Fox for the Spurs.
The former first-round pick shot just 5-for-14 in the win over the Suns, and he’s averaging just 15.8 points per game, but the usage was already there in the Phoenix game. Vassell played nearly 33 minutes, and he was right around his season average in shot attempts and 3-point attempts.
He’s a player to buy low on as the Spurs enter the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season.
Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs turned in an inspired performance on Thursday night, but they also beat a Phoenix team that has dropped four games in a row and has gone in the tank over the last few weeks since the trade deadline.
Taking on Detroit is going to be a much tougher matchup, especially since the Pistons are eighth in the NBA in net rating over their last 15 games. Over that same stretch, the Spurs are just 21st in net rating, and now they don’t have their best player in the lineup.
Detroit has also thrived as a road favorite this season, going 5-2 against the spread while posting an average scoring margin of +13.4 points per game. The Spurs, on the other hand, are just 8-9 against the spread as home underdogs and 4-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
I lean with Detroit picking up a win on Friday, especially since it won’t have to deal with Wemby on the defensive end.
Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
