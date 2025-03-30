Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
The Detroit Pistons are on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a tough matchup on Sunday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The No. 8 seed in the West, Minnesota has won seven of its last 10 games, but it is still fighting to avoid the play-in tournament. The Golden State Warriors (No. 7) and Los Angeles Clippers (No. 6) are both in action on Sunday, so the Wolves may be able to pick up a game if they win and those squads lose.
Detroit – the current No. 5 seed in the East – won’t have a key player on Sunday in all likelihood, as Cade Cunningham is listed as doubtful with a left calf injury. Cunningham has not played since March 21.
With Cunningham banged up, oddsmakers have set the Wolves as favorites at home in this game.
Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, prop bets and my prediction with playoff positioning on the line.
Pistons vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons +7.5 (-118)
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +225
- Timberwolves: -278
Total
- 225 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pistons record: 42-32
- Timberwolves record: 42-32
Pistons vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – doubtful
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tobias Harris – probable
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Dennis Schroder – probable
- Tolu Smith – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Leonard Miller – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable
Pistons vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Berts
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dennis Schroder OVER 14.5 Points (-120)
In three games since Cunningham went down, Schroder has played 34 or more minutes twice, clearing this prop in both of those games.
The game he didn’t, Schroder was limited to just 22 minutes in a 26-point thrashing of the San Antonio Spurs. I expect this game – since the Pistons are underdogs – to be much closer.
Schroder has two games with 12-plus shots with Cade out as well, a serious uptick in his usage since joining Detroit. I love him at this number on Sunday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Rudy Gobert UNDER 12.5 Points (-120)
This season, Gobert is averaging 11.1 points per game, but this prop has ticked up to 12.5 since he’s cleared it in three straight games.
However, prior to that three-game stretch, Gobert scored 13 or more points in just one of his first six games back in the lineup after dealing with a back injury.
He has a tough matchup in this one against a Pistons team that is No. 4 in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game.
Pistons vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
Minnesota is likely going to win this game with Cunningham banged up for Detroit, but I think the Pistons can cover in this matchup.
First off, the Pistons have been much better as road underdogs than the Wolves have been favored at home this season.
- Pistons are 12-8-2 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2024-25 campaign
- Minnesota is 12-21 against the spread when favored at home in the 2024-25 campaign
In addition to that, the Pistons are still fourth in the NBA in net rating – one spot ahead of the Wolves – over their last 10 games. That has come with Cunningham missing time, yet the Pistons are 3-0 over that stretch, including a double-digit win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
I don’t think it’s crazy to bet Detroit to cover this spread on Sunday.
Pick: Pistons +7.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
