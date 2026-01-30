Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30
In this story:
The Golden State Warriors return home after a 2-2 road trip to host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
The first game home after a road trip is never easy, but the Pistons are in an even worse spot after losing in Phoenix last night.
The Warriors have won the last four meetings against Detroit, but the last three were by five points or fewer.
The oddsmakers have the Warriors as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons +2.5 (-110)
- Warriors -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pistons: +120
- Warriors: -140
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, NBCSBA
- Pistons record: 34-12
- Warriors record: 27-22
Pistons vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Tolu Smith – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler III – out
- LJ Cryer – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Jonathan Kuminga – out
- Gui Santos – probable
Pistons vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
Fading Steph Curry is never easy, but the Warriors guard has slowed down in recent weeks after a hot start to the year.
Curry is averaging just 24.7 points per game in January, going under 28.5 points in two straight games, seven of his last nine, and 15 of his last 20 contests overall.
The Pistons aren’t a walk in the park for Curry, either, as they hold opponents to just 110.1 points per game, including 24.1 points to point guards.
Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Pistons have thrived as underdogs this season. They’re 24-22 against the spread overall, but 7-1 as underdogs and 4-0 as road underdogs.
The Warriors are 14-10 ATS at home and 13-8 as home favorites, but just 3-4 ATS when the spread was between -3 and +3.
The Pistons should be able to get back on track against a Warriors squad that’ll be in its first home game after a four-game road trip.
Pick: Pistons moneyline (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop