Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The Golden State Warriors return home after a 2-2 road trip to host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The first game home after a road trip is never easy, but the Pistons are in an even worse spot after losing in Phoenix last night.

The Warriors have won the last four meetings against Detroit, but the last three were by five points or fewer.

The oddsmakers have the Warriors as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons +2.5 (-110)

Warriors -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: +120

Warriors: -140

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Warriors How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 29

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, NBCSBA

Pistons record: 34-12

Warriors record: 27-22

Pistons vs. Warriors Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Caris LeVert – questionable

Tolu Smith – out

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler III – out

LJ Cryer – out

Seth Curry – out

Jonathan Kuminga – out

Gui Santos – probable

Pistons vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets

Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet

Fading Steph Curry is never easy, but the Warriors guard has slowed down in recent weeks after a hot start to the year.

Curry is averaging just 24.7 points per game in January, going under 28.5 points in two straight games, seven of his last nine, and 15 of his last 20 contests overall.

The Pistons aren’t a walk in the park for Curry, either, as they hold opponents to just 110.1 points per game, including 24.1 points to point guards.

Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Pistons have thrived as underdogs this season. They’re 24-22 against the spread overall, but 7-1 as underdogs and 4-0 as road underdogs.

The Warriors are 14-10 ATS at home and 13-8 as home favorites, but just 3-4 ATS when the spread was between -3 and +3.

The Pistons should be able to get back on track against a Warriors squad that’ll be in its first home game after a four-game road trip.

Pick: Pistons moneyline (+120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.