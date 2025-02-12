Pittsburgh Steelers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Can Pittsburgh Get Over the Hump?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a tough spot this offseason. They have made the playoffs in four of their previous five seasons but have managed zero postseason wins in that time frame.
They are seemingly the same team every year. They sneak into the postseason but then aren't able to compete with the cream of the crop in the AFC. In some sense, they're a victim of their own success. They're never good enough to go on a Super Bowl run but never bad enough to get a high draft pick to significantly improve their roster.
As a result, oddsmakers once again expect them to be a middling team in 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Steelers +8000
The Steelers are 22nd on the odds list to win Super Bowl 60 on spot behind the Dallas Cowboys and one spot above the Indianapolis Colts. At 80-1 odds, they have an implied probability of 1.23% of lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Steelers in Tough Spot in 2025
The No. 1 thing the Steelers need to figure out is who is going to be their quarterback in 2025. Russell Wilson's one year contract is expired and Justin Fields isn't going to be their guy. They pick too late in the first round to take one of the top prospects, they may have to go back to free agency to find a veteran.
Sam Darnold is one of the top free agents and older vets like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are seemingly available.
With that being said, they need more than a quarterback to truly compete with the AFC's best. Their defense was good, but not great, and they have few offensive weapons outside of George Pickens.
They can certainly improve their chances this offseason, but are they worth a bet to win Super Bowl 60? I don't think so.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!