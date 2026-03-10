The Players Championship is set to begin Thursday, and you can find all my best bets to win this week's marquee event in my full betting preview.

In this article, we're going to focus on the opening round. Betting on which golfer is going to be leading after Thursday can make the first round much more exciting to watch, especially if you're on a golfer who birdies his first few holes.

Let's dive into two golfers I'm betting on to be the first round leader, including a surprising name that's set at 125 to 1.

The Players Championship first round leader bets

Min Woo Lee +5500 (DraftKings)

Min Woo Lee enters this week tied for fourth on the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average at 67.6 and has already had a great start to the season, finishing second at Pebble Beach and posting a T6 finish at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. His accurate driving and elite short game will give him a leg up on the rest of the competition this week.

Joel Dahmen +12500 (DraftKings)

Joel Dahmen has been quietly playing some very solid golf to start the season. He finished T7 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T9 at the Coginzant Classic. He now heads to a course where he's a near-perfect fit for success, leading the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and ranking third in greens in regulation. I don't know if he has the ability to truly contend at an event like the Players, but if he puts his whole game together for one round, there's a chance he could get off to a fast start Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

