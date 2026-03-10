The Players Championship Hole in One Odds and Prediction: Will Anyone Record an Ace on the Island Green?
There may not be a par-3 in golf that's more well-known amongst golf sickos and sports fans alike than the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, the Island Green.
The Players Championship has been won and lost on this hole throughout the years, creating some of the most memorable shots in PGA Tour history. While missing the putting surface can end in disaster, the hole also rewards great shots, including several holes in one.
Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the Players Championship, including the 17th hole, and then we'll dive into the odds of on occuring in the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Players Championship hole in one history
Here are all the holes in one at the Players Championship since it moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982:
- Ryan Fox - 2024*
- Hayden Buckley - 2023*
- Alex Smalley - 2023*
- Aaron Rai - 2023*
- Shane Lowry - 2022*
- Viktor Hovland - 2022
- Denny McCarthy - 2021
- Brendon Todd - 2021
- Seamus Power - 2019
- Sungjae Im - 2019
- Ryan Moore - 2019*
- Sergio Garcia - 2017*
- Will Wilcox - 2016*
- Chris Stroud - 2013
- Michael Thompson - 2013
- Robert Garrigus - 2008
- Justin Leonard - 2006
- Henrik Stenson - 2006
- Jesper Parnevik - 2006
- Fred Couples - 2006, 1997*
- José María Olazábal - 2004
- Miguel Angel Jiménez - 2002*
- Craig Stadler - 2002
- Chris DiMarco - 2001
- Ted Tryba - 2000
- Joe Ozaki - 2000
- Paul Azinger - 2000*
- Joey Sindelar - 1999*
- Bob Friend - 1999
- Mark Brooks -1997
- Jay Don Blake - 1996
- Phil Mickelson - 1995
- Gary Hallberg - 1994
- Russ Cochran - 1994
- Chip Beck - 1992
- Brian Claar -1991*
- Brad Fabel - 1986*
- Jim Gallagher, Jr. - 1986
*Hole in one on 17th hole
2026 The Players Championship Hole in One odds
Will there be a hole in one this tournament?
- Yes -170 (62.96% implied probability)
- No +126
Will there be a hole in one on the 17th hole?
- Yes +200 (33.33% implied probability)
- No -290
2026 Players Championship hole in one prediction
I'm typically a guy who goes with the boring option of "no" when betting on whether or not a hole in one takes place at a tournament, but I think there's some serious value on the "yes" when it comes to someone getting an ace on the 17th hole.
There have been several aces on the island green over the past few years, with five of them occurring over the past four years. Whether that's variance based on a small sample size, or a sign of the PGA Tour putting in pin placements that help create exciting moments, is up for debate, but it's happened frequently enough for me to bet on another happening this week at +200 odds.
Last year, the odds for this bet were set at +145. No one recorded an ace, which has caused the odds to drop for the 2026 edition of the event down to +200. Now is the time to jump on and root for a hole in one.
Pick: Yes hole in one on 17th hole (+200) via DraftKings
