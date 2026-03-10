There may not be a par-3 in golf that's more well-known amongst golf sickos and sports fans alike than the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, the Island Green.

The Players Championship has been won and lost on this hole throughout the years, creating some of the most memorable shots in PGA Tour history. While missing the putting surface can end in disaster, the hole also rewards great shots, including several holes in one.

Let's take a look at the history of holes in one at the Players Championship, including the 17th hole, and then we'll dive into the odds of on occuring in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Players Championship hole in one history

Here are all the holes in one at the Players Championship since it moved to TPC Sawgrass in 1982:

Ryan Fox - 2024*

Hayden Buckley - 2023*

Alex Smalley - 2023*

Aaron Rai - 2023*

Shane Lowry - 2022*

Viktor Hovland - 2022

Denny McCarthy - 2021

Brendon Todd - 2021

Seamus Power - 2019

Sungjae Im - 2019

Ryan Moore - 2019*

Sergio Garcia - 2017*

Will Wilcox - 2016*

Chris Stroud - 2013

Michael Thompson - 2013

Robert Garrigus - 2008

Justin Leonard - 2006

Henrik Stenson - 2006

Jesper Parnevik - 2006

Fred Couples - 2006, 1997*

José María Olazábal - 2004

Miguel Angel Jiménez - 2002*

Craig Stadler - 2002

Chris DiMarco - 2001

Ted Tryba - 2000

Joe Ozaki - 2000

Paul Azinger - 2000*

Joey Sindelar - 1999*

Bob Friend - 1999

Mark Brooks -1997

Jay Don Blake - 1996

Phil Mickelson - 1995

Gary Hallberg - 1994

Russ Cochran - 1994

Chip Beck - 1992

Brian Claar -1991*

Brad Fabel - 1986*

Jim Gallagher, Jr. - 1986

*Hole in one on 17th hole

2026 The Players Championship Hole in One odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Will there be a hole in one this tournament?

Yes -170 (62.96% implied probability)

No +126

Will there be a hole in one on the 17th hole?

Yes +200 (33.33% implied probability)

No -290

2026 Players Championship hole in one prediction

I'm typically a guy who goes with the boring option of "no" when betting on whether or not a hole in one takes place at a tournament, but I think there's some serious value on the "yes" when it comes to someone getting an ace on the 17th hole.

There have been several aces on the island green over the past few years, with five of them occurring over the past four years. Whether that's variance based on a small sample size, or a sign of the PGA Tour putting in pin placements that help create exciting moments, is up for debate, but it's happened frequently enough for me to bet on another happening this week at +200 odds.

Last year, the odds for this bet were set at +145. No one recorded an ace, which has caused the odds to drop for the 2026 edition of the event down to +200. Now is the time to jump on and root for a hole in one.

Pick: Yes hole in one on 17th hole (+200) via DraftKings

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

