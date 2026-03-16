Positive Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Doesn't Improve Bucks' NBA Playoff Odds

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers with a knee injury, but it appears that the star forward has avoided a long-term absence.

After Sunday's game, Antetokounmpo revealed that he hyperextended his knee, but the two-time league MVP felt that he could've returned to the game if it was needed. The Bucks remain 5.5 games out of a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference, though they snapped a four-game skid with their win over the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he hyperextended his knee but felt he could’ve returned to Sunday’s game.



(via Jim Owczarski) https://t.co/MVWYZv9v32 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 15, 2026

This positive update on Giannis keeps the Bucks' playoff hopes alive, even if oddsmakers think they're an extreme long shot. Milwaukee is +20000 to make the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference -- the worst odds of any team still on the board at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee only has 15 games left in the regular season to make up a 5.5-game deficit on the red-hot Charlotte Hornets who have moved to 10th in the NBA in net rating this season.

Milwaukee's only chance really comes with Antetokounmpo on the floor, so if he does miss time with this knee injury, it could spell the end of the Bucks' season. Milwaukee is 17-19 in the games that Antetokounmpo plays in and just 11-20 in the games that he's missed.

The star forward is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, but multiple calf issues have caused him to play most of his games on a minutes restriction. The Bucks would love to make the play-in to give themselves a shot at the playoffs, but the fact that oddsmakers have taken down their playoff odds shows just how tough it's going to be for them to sneak into the top 10 in the East.

Milwaukee does have a draft picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, as it will receive the lesser of its pick and the New Orleans Pelicans' pick. If the Bucks fail to make the playoffs, they'll at least be guaranteed a lottery pick this June.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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