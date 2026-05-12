An unproven horse is currently atop the oddsboard for this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes as Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo sits out the second leg of the triple crown.

Surprise Derby third-place finisher Ocelli is also near the top of the Preakness oddsboard, though this field feels as wide open as it gets with no Golden Tempo or Derby runner-up Renegade, who was the betting favorite heading into the Derby.

Instead it’s Iron Honor set as the early 9/2 favorite to win the Preakness, which is being run at Laurel Park this year as Pimlico Race Course undergoes a massive renovation. That certainly doesn’t mean the Kentucky horse will be the favorite on race day.

Iron Honor’s last race wasin early April and he finished in seventh at the Grade 2 Wood Memorial. Among those to finish ahead of him were Ocelli and Napoleon Solo, who is also in the Preakness field. They are currently 6/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Besides Ocelli, Incredibolt (5/1) and Robusta (30-1) are the other horses who ran in the Derby and are also running in the Preakness. Great White (15-1) is also running after being a last-second scratch from the Derby after he threw his jockey just before entering the starting gate.

This is the first time in 118 years that the Preakness Stakes won’t be held at Pimlico. The track is undergoing a $400 million redevelopment project. It is expected to reopen for next year’s race.

It was a thrilling run for the roses with 23/1 long shot Golden Tempo prevailing in the final stretch. However, the Derby winner will miss the Preakness, which is becoming the norm. Since 2018 when Justify won the triple crown, only three horses have run the second leg of the triple crown while Golden Tempo becomes the fifth horse to sit out.

Here are the post positions, horses, jockeys and odds for every horse in the Preakness, with odds coming from the Preakness site.

Post Horse Jockey Odds 1 Taj Mahal Sheldon Russell 5/1 2 Ocelli Tyler Gaffalione 6/1 3 Crupper Junior Alvarado 30/1 4 Robusta Rafael Bejarano 30/1 5 Talkin Irad Ortiz Jr. 20/1 6 Chip Honcho Jose Ortiz 5/1 7 The Hell We Did Luis Saez 15/1 8 Bull By The Horns Micah Husbands 30/1 9 Iron Honor Flavien Prat 9/2 10 Napoleon Solo Paco Lopez 8/1 11 Corona De Oro John Velazquez 30/1 12 Incredibolt Jaime Torres 5/1 13 Great White Alex Achard 15/1 14 Pretty Boy Miah Ricardo Santana Jr. 15/1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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