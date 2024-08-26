Predicting Every NFL Division Winner Based on Latest Odds Ahead of 2024 Season
The NFL Preseason is in the rearview mirror which means it's time for us to look ahead to the regular season. If you haven't placed any fuwwatures bets for the 2024 campaign, now is the time to get some action down.
Whether you want to bet on your favorite team to win their division or if you have a good feeling about a team you don't cheer for, now's your chance to place your final wagers before the season kicks off.
In this article, I'm going to go through the odds list for all eight divisions and then give you my prediction for which team will win it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
AFC East Prediction and Odds
- Jets +160
- Bills +195
- Dolphins +210
- Patriots +2600
Prediction: Dolphins +210
I think the market is undervaluing the Miami Dolphins this season. People are quick to forget they had the AFC East in their grasp last season before allowing the Bills to steal it from them in Week 18. Miami ranked second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+1.3) in 2023 and now the Dolphins have the eighth easiest schedule in the NFL.
AFC South Prediction and Odds
- Texans +105
- Jaguars +270
- Colts +310
- Titans +950
Prediction: Jaguars +270
Much like the Dolphins in the AFC East, people forget the Jaguars only needed to beat the Titans in Week 18 to lock up the AFC South. Instead, they imploded and handed the divisional crown to the Texans. I'm not going to argue the Texans shouldn't be favored to repeat as division winners, but the odds are much more lopsided than they should be. The Jaguars have a talented squad in 2024 and I expect them to be in the mix for the division lead throughout the season.
AFC West Prediction and Odds
- Chiefs -270
- Chargers +390
- Raiders +1000
- Broncos +2000
Prediction: Chiefs -270
The Kansas City Chiefs not only have the benefit of being back-to-back Super Bowl champions, but they play in a division that is filled with teams who are in the middle of a rebuild. I'd be shocked is Kansas City doesn't win the AFC West once again in 2024.
AFC North Prediction and Odds
- Ravens +145
- Bengals +165
- Browns +450
- Steelers +750
Prediction: Ravens +145
Despite the Browns having a strong 2023 season, I think the AFC North is going to come down to the Ravens and Bengals. While betting on Cincinnati is tempting with a healthy Joe Burrow, let's not forget this team was just 5-5 last year before he went down with a season-ending injury. The Ravens are a much more well-rounded team and their stout defense will be the difference.
NFC East Prediction and Odds
- Eagles -140
- Cowboys +175
- Commanders +1100
- Giants +1600
Prediction: Eagles -140
The Eagles had internal issues that caused an implosion last season, but they are re-loaded and ready to make a run in the 2024 season. They improved their roster on both sides of the ball while their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, did next to nothing to improve their chances this season. I think Philadelphia is going to re-claim the NFC East crown this season.
NFC South Prediction and Odds
- Falcons -145
- Buccaneers +290
- Saints +550
- Panthers +1100
Prediction: Falcons -145
Despite having arguably the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, the Falcons were still alive in the NFC South heading into Week 18 of the 2023 season. Now, they have a new coach, Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, and plenty of new pieces on defense including Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon. Atlanta has firmly established itself as the team to beat in the NFC South.
NFC West Prediction and Odds
- 49ers -190
- Rams +330
- Seahawks +700
- Cardinals +1300
Prediction: 49ers -190
If the San Francisco 49ers remain healthy, they are the team to beat not only in the NFC West, but the NFC as a whole. They have all the pieces of a Super Bowl winning team and no other team in their division is able to challenge them when they're at full strength. The 49ers will repeat as division winners.
NFC North Prediction and Odds
- Lions +130
- Packers +200
- Bears +340
- Vikings +850
Prediction: Packers +200
The NFC North is up for grabs this season. Despite going on an impressive run in 2023, the Detroit Lions' record was a bit better than their metrics indicated it should be, proven by finishing just 11th in Net Yards per Play. The Packers are ripe to steal back the divisional crown after getting hot in the second half of the 2023 campaign as one of the youngest teams in the NFL. There's no reason they won't take another step forward in 2024.
