Premier League Odds: Winner and Top Goal Scorer Props Ahead of Season
After a wild UEFA Euro Tournament that saw England lose in the finals for a second straight time, the Premier League takes center stage with fimilar teams atop the oddsboard as the 2024-25 season gets started this Friday.
Manchester City, which has won four straight titles and six-of-the-last-seven, finds itself atop the odds to win the Prem at +120 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are giving them a 45.5% chance to make it five in a row.
Trailing close behind in the odds is Arsenal at +175. The Gunners have been runners-up to City the last two years and are still searching for their first Prem title since 2004. Liverpool (+650) is the only other team with odds of less than 10-to-1 to win the title.
Here are the full list of odds to win for every team with all odds coming from FanDuel.
Premier League Odds
Man City (+120)
Arsenal (+175)
Liverpool (+650)
Chelsea (+1400)
Man Utd (+1900)
Tottenham (+2100)
Newcastle (+3400)
Aston Villa (+6500)
West Ham (+15000)
Brighton (+28000)
Crystal Palace (+28000)
Everton (+43000)
Ipswich (+43000)
Fulham (+43000)
Bournemouth (+43000)
Brentford (+43000)
Southampton (+43000)
Nottm Forest (+43000)
Leicester (+43000)
Wolves (+43000)
With a squad featuring Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Rodri and many other top players, it’s no surprise to see City on top. Their first game of the season will be a test, however, as they face Chelsea on Sunday in the marquee match of the opening weekend. City are -125 favorites despite being the visitors.
Arsenal has top-tier talent as well, led by Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. But the depth isn’t at the level of City.
The gap between those squads and the rest was illustrated in last year’s table, where there was a nine-point gap between City and third-place Liverpool and seven between Arsenal and Liverpool. Oddsmakers are setting it up to be a two-horse race and it likely will be.
Premier League Top Goal Scorer Odds
An even wider gap exists in the top goal scorer odds where Haaland is -145 and the next closest to him is Mo Salah at +1100. They’re followed by Alexander Isak (+1600), Ollie Watkins (+1700) and Cole Palmer (+1800).
Haaland has been the top goal scorer in the Premier League the last two seasons. Palmer finished second last year with 22 for Chelsea and Isak was third with 21 for Newcastle. Foden was fourth with 19. He’s +4700 to lead the league this coming season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
