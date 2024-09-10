Procore Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Fall Opener
The Tour Championship was just over 10 days ago, but we're already gearing up for the PGA Tour's fall season.
Now that the Tour has reverted to a calendar-year schedule, the fall swing serves as a chance for the fringe players to establish themselves inside the top 125 for eligibility in the 2025 campaign. Wins at these events will offer winners the same benefits as regular season events, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
The result leaves us with not-so-stellar fields, but there are still a few recognizable names teeing it up this week, including the defending champion at the formerly named Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala.
It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on the event.
Procore Championship odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Sahith Theegala +1200
- Wyndham Clark +1200
- Corey Conners +1400
- Max Homa +2000
- Luke Clanton +2000
- Min Woo Lee +2200
- Maverick McNealy +2200
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- J.J. Spaun +4000
- Eric Cole +4000
- Brendan Todd +4000
- Patrick Rodgers +4000
- Tom Hoge +4500
- Harris English +4500
- Beau Hossler +5000
Procore Championship how to watch
- Thursday: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 6:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Procure Championship purse
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 12–Sunday, Sept. 15
- Purse: $6 million ($1.08 million to winner)
- Defending champion: Sahith Theegala
Procure Championship notable golfers
Sahith Theegala: The defending champion tied the tournament record last season with a final score of 21 under par, beating S.H. Kim by two strokes. Theegala doesn't need to earn any level of eligibility for next season, but locking up another win would be nice for his resume. It's worth noting there's been back-to-back winners at this event twice: Brendan Steele won it in both 2016 and 2017 and Max Homa won it in 2021 and 2022. Theegala will look to be the third.
Max Homa: Speaking of back-to-back champions, Max Homa returns to this event as he desperately tries to find some level of consistency in his game before he heads to Montreal for the Presidents Cup. He hasn't finished inside the top 20 since a T8 at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.
Procure Championship best bets
Brendan Todd +4000
If you want to pass on the top golfers in this event, then I'd recommend Brendan Todd who sits at a decent price of 40-1. He has a solid history at this event, finishing inside the top 10 in two straight years.
His 2024 season ended at the FedEx St. Jude, but there were some signs he was rounding into form, finishing T12 at the Wyndham Championship and T22 at the FedEx St. Jude. He should be able to take advantage of a weak field at a golf course that favors driving accuracy as opposed to driving distance.
Neal Shipley +7000
I'm investing in some Neal Shipley stock this season. He showed flashes of being able to compete at the PGA Tour level, finishing T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and T6 at the ISCO Championship after finishing as the low amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open. Ahead of this week, he put up some strong showings at a few PGA Tour Americas events including a T2 at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and a solo third at the CRMC Championship,
If you don't want to bet bold enough to bet on him to win at 70-1, a +280 price tag on him finishing inside the top 20 could be the more attractive option.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
