Public Bettors Aren't Sold on Chicago Bears' Playoff Odds in 2024 Season
Are the Chicago Bears getting disrespected by public bettors ahead of the 2024 NFL season?
After adding a plethora of talent to the roster -- including No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams -- this offseason, expectations for the Bears in the NFC have skyrocketed.
They are heavily favored to go OVER their win total of 8.5 games at DraftKings Sportsbook (the OVER is -160), and they're +275 to win the NFC North, not too far behind the Detroit Lions (+130) and Green Bay Packers (+230).
Despite this, the public isn't feeling the Bears. At all.
According to Ben Fawkes, Chicago has received the most total bets and the most money wagered at BetMGM to MISS the playoffs in the 2024 campaign.
Chicago Bears Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -110
- To Miss the Playoffs -110
The Bears have not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, and they've only had two playoff berths since the 2011 season, so it's not surprising that bettors are skeptical of the team's outlook in 2024.
Still, the Bears have added a ton of talent with receivers Rome Odunze (first-round pick) and Keenan Allen joining the roster this offseason. Williams is widely expected to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the betting market, so if he performs up to expectations, the Bears could be a force in the NFC.
That being said, the NFC North is a gauntlet with two playoff teams from last season (Detroit and Green Bay) looking poised to get back there in 2024. That means the Bears may have to scoop up a wild card spot to get into the final playoff field.
We've seen plenty of teams go from worst to first in their division in NFL history, so I don't want to completely rule that out, but Chicago still may need more than just nine wins to crack the top seven in the NFC.
The Bears will look to prove the public wrong when the regular season kicks off next month.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
