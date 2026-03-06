Puerto Rico vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

A pair of major-league pitchers take the mound when Puerto Rico and Colombia face off in Pool A action in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

It’ll be Seth Lugo for host Puerto Rico, and Jose Quintana for Colombia, who is the home team for this matchup.

Puerto Rico went 3-1 in pool play back in 2013 and is favored to win Pool A this time around. Meanwhile, Colombia is hanging in the shadows with +550 odds to take the pool despite just one win in four games in 2023.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Puerto Rico vs. Colombia on Friday evening.

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia Odds & Run Line

Moneyline

Puerto Rico -425

Colombia +310

Run Line

Puerto Rico -3.5 (-110)

Colombia +3.5 (-115)

Total

9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia Probable Pitchers

Puerto Rico: Seth Lugo

Colombia: Jose Quintana

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hiram Bithorn Stadium - San Juan, PR

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Fox Deportes

Puerto Rico vs. Colombia Prediction and Pick

Puerto Rico isn’t one of the big dogs in this tournament, but they’re firmly in the group of teams that could surprise some people. It has a few MLB players, including Heliot Ramos and Nolan Arenado, and Lugo isn’t a bad starter at the top of the rotation.

Colombia counters with Quintana and Seattle prospect Michael Arroyo leading the way offensively. It also has a few familiar names, like Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro

Lugo has refined his game in recent years, posting a 3.50 ERA in the last three seasons since becoming a starter. Quintana has also been able to stick around with solid numbers even in his mid-30s, posting a 3.96 ERA for Milwaukee last season.

In a matchup between two solid MLB starters, I can only look to the UNDER in this one before the bats get going.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-110)

