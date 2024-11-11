Is Puka Nacua Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Rams)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is off the injury report and cleared to go for Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
It’s been a tough season for Nacua, who entered Week 1 banged up and then hurt his knee in a loss to the Detroit Lions. He then missed several games for the Rams before returning in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football to catch seven passes for 106 yards.
The following week, he injured his knee in practice, leading to him being listed as questionable for Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. While Nacua did end up playing in the game, he caught just one of his four targets for 11 yards before he was ejected for throwing a punch.
Nacua played in just 35 percent of the Rams’ snaps last week, but one has to expect that he’ll see a bigger workload on Monday night against the Dolphins.
Here’s a full breakdown of Puka’s props, including how I’d bet on him in Week 10.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Dolphins
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 68.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +145
Miami has actually been pretty good against the pass this season, allowing the third-fewest yards in the league – although it already has had its bye week.
Still, I think this matchup calls for a look at Nacua’s receptions prop given how much Matthew Stafford has looked his way when he’s on the field.
In Week 1, Nacua played just 32 percent of the Rams’ snaps because of his injury, and yet he still made four catches on four targets.
Then, in Week 8 (his first game back), he was targeted nine times, catching seven passes, despite playing just 57 percent of the team’s snaps.
So, Stafford is looking his way when the young receiver is on the field, a good sign for his usage in Week 10.
With the Rams on a three-game win streak finally healthy on offense, I love taking Nacua to pick up six or more catches for the second time this season. He should see more of his normal role – for the first time this season – on Monday.
