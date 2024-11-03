Is Puka Nacua Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Rams vs. Seahawks)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable for Week 9 due to a knee injury that he aggravated in practice this week, but the team is expecting him to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Nacua missed several games this season due to a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1, but he returned in Week 8 to make seven catches for 106 yards in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Even if Nacua is banged up, oddsmakers expect him to have a decent game based on his prop numbers for Week 9.
Here’s a breakdown of those props and how I’d be on Puka in Week 9.
Puka Nacua Prop Bets for Week 9 vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +110/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 63.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +145
This is a big game for the Rams in the NFC West race, so if Nacua can play, I’d expect him to suit up in this matchup.
Still, asking him to make six catches or push 70 yards may be a little much if he’s limited with his knee injury.
Still, Puka only played 57 percent of the Rams’ snaps in Week 8, and he still was targeted nine times, making seven receptions.
I’d lean with the OVER on his receptions at plus money if I was going to bet on a Puka prop since it seems like the Rams want to get him the ball when he’s on the field.
More NFL Week 9 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.