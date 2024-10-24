Is Puka Nacua Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Rams)
The Los Angeles Rams activated the practice window for receiver Puka Nacua this week, and he is listed as questionable in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night Football.
Nacua has not played since Week 1, so it would be quite the turnaround for him to play in this matchup, as the Rams likely want to give him plenty of time to ramp up from his knee injury.
Los Angeles sits at just 2-4 this season, so it is banking on a second-half run – potentially with Nacua in the lineup – to make the playoffs this season.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Vikings
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 67.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +110
Even with Nacua listed as questionable in this game, veteran Cooper Kupp should be in line for a massive workload on Thursday.
In Week 1 – the only week he was fully healthy – Kupp was targeted 21 times by Stafford, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Now, I’m not saying that Kupp is going to get another 20-target game, but he should be heavily involved in an offense that struggled through the air last week (Stafford threw for just 154 yards).
He has the highest receptions prop of any player in this game, but I think the OVER could be in play – especially if Stafford looks his way as much as he did against Detroit.
I also don’t mind targeting Kupp to find the end zone on Thursday.
