Is Puka Nacua Playing in Week 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Jaguars)
The Los Angeles Rams will be without their top weapon on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as star wide receiver Puka Nacua (ankle) has been ruled out.
Nacua was injured in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens and ended up playing a season-low in snaps. With the Rams' bye on the horizon in Week 8, it makes sense that the franchise doesn't want to push the star receiver in Week 7.
On the bright side for Nacua and the Rams, head coach Sean McVay said that star wideout is "making good progress" and that he's "optimistic" that he'll be ready to go out of the bye in Week 9.
Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, catching 54 passes for 616 yards and two scores in six games. Even though he was held to just 28 yards on two catches in Week 6, Nacua is averaging over 100 receiving yards per game this season.
With the Rams star out, the team will have to turn elsewhere in the passing game against a stingy Jacksonville defense.
I'm eyeing one veteran receiver in the prop market for this early game in London.
Best Rams Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Jaguars
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-125)
Davante Adams is coming off a down game in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he could be in line for a massive target share with Puka Nacua dealing with an ankle injury.
Adams has been targeted 12 times in the red zone this season – tied for the most in the NFL – yet he’s only come down with two of them (both for scores) in 2025. For comparison, Amon-Ra St. Brown has 10 catches and six scores on his 12 red zone targets this season.
So, I expect some positive regression for Adams against a Jags defense that has allowed 10 touchdowns through the air in 2025 and was torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 6. The Jaguars also have picked off 10 passes, but they are a feast or famine secondary in 2025.
This is a great matchup for Adams, who has been targeted 55 times in six games.
