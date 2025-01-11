Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Texans)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is listed as questionable with a thigh injury for the team’s playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon.
However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the second-year wideout should be good to go for Saturday's matchup.
A former first-round pick, Johnston had a solid sophomore season for the Chargers, catching 55 passes in 15 games for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a huge game in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 13 passes for 186 yards while playing 73 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps.
With Johnston expected to suit up on Saturday, he should be heavily involved in the offense for the Chargers since No. 3 receiver Joshua Palmer has been ruled out with a foot injury.
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on Johnston in the prop market this week.
Best Quentin Johnston Prop Bet for Wild Card Round vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Quentin Johnston Anytime TD (+205)
Houston ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, but it still gave up a ton of touchdowns in the passing game this season.
The Texans allowed 31 passing scores – the third-most in the NFL – despite giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards.
That’s where I’ll back Johnston, who is a big target that found the end zone in seven of the 15 games that he appeared in this season. If Justin Herbert looks his way double-digit times again this week, Johnston is a great bet to hit paydirt.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.