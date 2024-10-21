Is Quentin Johnston Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Cardinals)
The Los Angeles Chargers are likely going to be without receiver Quentin Johnston in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals after he was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Johnston was limited to just 41 percent of the Chargers’ snaps in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, catching three passes for 22 yards.
On the season, Johnston has 22 targets, 14 catches, 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Johnston has yet to establish himself as the top wideout in Los Angeles, although he has been a key part of the team’s passing game in 2024.
With Johnston likely out, who should bettors target to step up in Week 7?
Here’s a breakdown of the best Chargers receiver to bet on against Arizona.
Ladd McConkey Prop Bets for Week 7 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -150/Under +115)
- Receiving Yards: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +195
This could be a dream matchup for rookie wideout Ladd McConkey in Week 7.
First off, Arizona has allowed 10 passing touchdowns and the ninth most passing yards in the NFL in 2024.
So, we already know that the Chargers can attack through the air – if they want to.
Last week, Justin Herbert had his best game of the season against the Denver Broncos, throwing for a season-high in yards and one passing touchdown.
Could that go up in Week 7?
If it does, McConkey is a solid bet to be the primary beneficiary. The rookie receiver has 32 targets, 19 receptions, 219 yards and two scores in five games this season.
While he’s only cleared 53.5 yards one time, McConkey should see a bigger target share in this matchup – a reason why his receptions prop is heavily juiced to OVER 4.5.
I don’t mind betting on the rookie in any market, as this could be a breakout game for him in Week 7.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.