Is Rachaad White Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Saints)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be without starting running back Rachaad White in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints due to a foot injury.
White is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, setting up rookie Bucky Irving to take on an expanded role.
White has been up and down as a runner this season, getting outplayed at points by Irving. However, he’s a solid pass catcher that has become a safety valve for Baker Mayfield in this offense.
Can Irving replace that production out of the backfield?
Oddsmakers are expecting a big day from the rookie based on his prop bets for Sunday’s contest.
Bucky Irving Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Attempts: 14.5 (Over -125/Under -105
- Rushing Yards: 62.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -165/Under +125)
- Receiving Yards: 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +115
Through five games this season, Irving has 44 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He’s also had a role in the passing game, catching eight of his 10 targets for 46 yards.
Irving has only seen double-digit targets in one game in 2024, so he could be in line for a big day – especially since he’s cleared 40 yards in all but one of his games so far this season.
I don’t mind taking the OVER on any of Irving’s rushing props. He finished with 62 yards in one game and cleared this prop with 70 yards in Week 3. In both of those games, the rookie had just nine carries.
If the Bucs end up riding him like a feature back and giving him 15 or more touches on the ground, I’d expect him to push 80 yards or more on Sunday. The Saints have allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season and five rushing touchdowns to opposing runners.
