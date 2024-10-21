Is Rachaad White Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is questionable for Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens with the foot injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints.
However, White returned to a full practice session this week, a sign that he should be good to go for the Buccaneers.
While that’s good news for Tampa Bay’s offense – which has scored the second most points in the NFL this season – it may not be a reason to bet on White in the prop market.
Both Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving had big performances against the Saints, leading to head coach Todd Bowles saying that the team will ride the hot hand in the backfield going forward.
White is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry this season, and he could find himself phased out of the offense if that doesn’t improve.
In Week 7, oddsmakers have set Irving at +105 to find the end zone, White at +205 and Tucker at +210.
This is a sign that they expect the rookie Irving to lead the backfield against Baltimore.
With White’s status up in the air because of his foot – he’s a player to avoid in the prop market until there is more clarity around how the Bucs will operate with this three-headed running back attack.
