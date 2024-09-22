Is Raheem Mostert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Seahawks)
The Miami Dolphins are expected to be without running back Raheem Mostert (chest) in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was pessimistic about Mostert’s chances of playing in Week 3 after the team listed him as doubtful on Friday.
Mostert played in Week 1, handling six carries, but he missed Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The game against Buffalo was a short turnaround on Thursday Night Football, but it appears Mostert has not improved enough to play in Week 3.
If Mostert does end up sitting, De’Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jaylen Wright will be the primary options for Miami out of the backfield.
De’Von Achane Player Props vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 3
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Attempts: 16.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Rushing Yards: 72.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -165/Under +125)
- Receiving Yards: 28.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +100
This could be the Achane show in Week 3.
With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out for this game, Achane will likely be relied on heavily in the running game to make up for backup quarterback Skylar Thompson’s deficiencies.
Thompson completed eight of his 14 passes in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 2, but it was Achane who starred in that game, carrying the ball 22 times for 96 yards and catching seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Achane has seven catches in each of his first two games of the season, picking up 76 yards in Week 1 through the air. He also added a score on the ground in that game, carrying the ball 10 times for 24 yards.
Last week, Achane was nursing an ankle injury, but he still touched the ball 29 times in 47 snaps. Achane played just 62 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps against Buffalo, and he could be in line for an even bigger workload (if you can imagine that) in Week 3.
My favorite bet for Achane in this matchup comes in the receiving department. In fact, I love both his receptions and receiving yards props.
Achane has caught all 14 of his targets this season (seven targets in each game), putting up nearly 70 receiving yards in both matchups.
With a backup quarterback in action, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Achane make some noise in the checkdown game in this one – especially if the Dolphins fall behind early.
After Thompson came into Week 2, Achane had four catches in just two drives. He should be the safety valve for the former seventh-round pick in Week 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
