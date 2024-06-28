Raiders 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers Fading Las Vegas in 2024)
The Las Vegas Raiders handled the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels well as the team made a late postseason push under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
While the Raiders didn’t make the playoffs last season, it was good enough for Pierce to shed the interim tag and become the man in charge of Las Vegas. However, oddsmakers aren’t wooed with the Raiders, who have one of the lowest win totals in the AFC heading into the 2024 season.
Here’s the Raiders regular season win total for the 2024 season, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Raiders Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
6.5 (Over -128/Under +104)
Can Antonio Pierce Keep Raiders Underdog Mentality in Place?
The Raiders got to eight wins last season with Aidan O’Connell manning the quarterback spot for much of the season. With O’Connell back in the fold, with Gardner Minshew set to back him up at this point, the Raiders aren’t expected to keep up that production.
O’Connell had some moments of excellence, and Maxx Crosby is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL, but oddsmakers aren’t convinced. The team is projected to win about seven games this season in the first full season under Pierce.
Las Vegas plays in the AFC West, which means two games against the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, but the Chargers and Broncos are down relative to prior years.
However, the schedule does the Raiders no favors with the AFC North on the schedule, meaning four postseason contending in the Ravens, Browns, Steelers and Bengals loom. Further, the team got paired with the Miami Dolphins on the road and the Los Anglees Rams on the road.
There are some breaks, though, including home games against the Panthers in Week 3.
While the Raiders overachieved in 2023 under an interim head coach, expectations are incredibly tempered in 2024.
