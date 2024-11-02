Raiders vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Cincinnati Will Roll Through Las Vegas)
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't got off to the start they were hoping for in the 2024 NFL season, but their playoff hopes aren't quite over yet. Despite sitting at 3-5, they have just one fewer win than the team currently holding the final wild card spot, the Los Angeles Chargers.
If they want to get back in the mix, they can't afford to lose to any more inferior opponents. Their Week 9 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, falls under that category.
The Raiders are largely out of the mix this season and are already looking ahead to the offseason. They have some pieces, especially on defense, they can give some teams fits, but playoff-caliber teams should have no issue with them.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this AFC showdown and then I'll break down my best bet.
Raiders vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-105)
- Bengals -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders +280
- Bengals -350
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
The odds for this game have remained identical since they opened this past Sunday, a rarity in the NFL.
Raiders vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Bengals:
Betting on and watching the Raiders offense is one of the most painful experiences you can have this NFL season. Their run game is completely non-existent and while Gardner Minshew can make some big throws at times, his continually turning the ball over sets the other team up in great scoring positions. Their offense now ranks dead last in EPA per play, even worse than the lowly Panthers.
The Bengals offense, especially if Tee Higgins is able to play as expected, will be too much for Las Vegas to handle. They're built to put up major points against bad defenses and that's exactly what I expect to happen on Sunday.
When it comes to the total, I lean toward it staying UNDER the set total of 46.5. That seems like a high total for a game involving an offense that ranks last in the NFL in EPA per play. For this score to go OVER, the Bengals may need to score the majority of points themselves.
Final Score Prediction: Raiders 13, Bengals 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
