Raiders vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the race for the NFL Playoffs but they can ill-afford to lose many more games, especially games against inferior opponents as they've already done at times this season.
That makes their Week 9 game against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders a must-win affair. Las Vegas has waved the white flag on the season, but still have some players that can make life difficult for Cincinnati.
Let's dive into the latest odds and then I'll give you my pick for this AFC showdown.
Raiders vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-105)
- Bengals -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders +280
- Bengals -350
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Raiders Record: 2-6
- Bengals Record: 3-5
Raiders vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Raiders are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Raiders' last seven games
- Raiders are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. Bengals
- Raiders are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games played in Cincinnati
- The OVER is 10-4 in the Bengals' last 14 games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the last 12 meetings between these two teams
Raiders vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Dylan Parham, G - Questionable
- Kana'i Mauga, LB - Questionable
- Harrison Bryant, TE - Questionable
- Andre James, C - Questionable
- Aidan O'Connell, QB - IR
Bengals Injury Report
- Tee Higgins, WR - Questionable
- Orlando Brown Jr., OT - Questionable
- Jaxson Kirkland, G - IR
- Dax Hill, CB - IR
- Trent Brown, OT - IR
Raiders vs. Bengals Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: With Davante Adams now in New York, Brock Bowers is the Raiders' only offensive weapon. He's leading the team in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (535) and he leads both of those stats by a wide margin.
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins: The Bengals need to get Tee Higgins back in their lineup last week after he missed their game against the Eagles in Week 8. While Ja'Marr Chase is their clear No. 1 option, Higgins is arguably just as important. His presence on the field opens things up for not only Joe Burrow, but the running game as well.
Raiders vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points on Cincinnati.
Betting on and watching the Raiders offense is one of the most painful experiences you can have this NFL season. Their run game is completely non-existent and while Gardner Minshew can make some big throws at times, his continually turning the ball over sets the other team up in great scoring positions. Their offense now ranks dead last in EPA per play, even worse than the lowly Panthers.
The Bengals offense, especially if Tee Higgins is able to play as expected, will be too much for Las Vegas to handle. They're built to put up major points against bad defenses and that's exactly what I expect to happen on Sunday.
Pick: Bengals -7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!