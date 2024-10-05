Raiders vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Target Tre Tucker)
The Broncos and Raiders have been on the right side of a handful of upsets to start the season, but who can cement itself as a postseason contender in the AFC West?
While this article won't talk about the outcome of the game, I'll focus on player props for the likes of Tre Tucker, who continues to grow into the role that Davante Adams has left due to injury and pending trade and Bo Nix. Nix's legs continue to be underpriced in the player prop market, and we'll discuss how to cash in.
Here are three player props for Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 5 action.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Broncos
- Tre Tucker OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
- Bo Nix OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards
- Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+220)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tre Tucker OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards
With Davante Adams sitting and likely on his way out of Las Vegas, Tucker continues to get more and more reps. He has slid in as the No. 2 wide receiver next to Jakobi Meyers, getting at least 80% of snaps in the last two games.
Tucker has 12 catches for 107 yards over the last two weeks with 15 targets overall, including a 54 yard reception two weeks ago against the Panthers.
Tucker continues to factor into the Raiders offense and he won’t be matched up with lockdown cornerback Pat Surtain. I’ll go over as oddsmakers continue to be slow to adjust to the emergence of the pass catcher.
Bo Nix OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards
Nix didn’t rush much against the Jets, tallying only three yards on five carries last week. However, that’s far from the norm.
Nix in the three prior weeks has rushed the ball at least five times for at least 25 yards with an average of more than 35.
I don’t have much faith in the Broncos passing game, Nix hasn’t passed for more than 250 yards this season, and I believe the team continues to use his athleticism as a rusher and he breaks off a few nice runs against a shaky Raiders defense.
Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+220)
In a similar vein, I believe Nix continues to be utilized as a rusher all over the field, but we have seen quite a bit of usage around the goal line.
Nix has two touchdown runs already on the season and the team’s red zone offense continues to funnel through the run as Nix has only passed for one touchdown.
If the team gets close, I believe Nix is the most likely touchdown scorer, but is being priced like a relative long shot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.