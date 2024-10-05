Raiders vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Denver's Defense Will Shut Down Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are set to face-off in a game between two 2-2 teams in the AFC West. Neither team is expected to be a contender this season, but the winner of this game will wrap up Week 5 with a winning 3-2 record.
The Broncos' defense has proven to be an elite unit, but will they be good enough to carry the Broncos to victory for the third straight week?
Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll dive into my prediction for the final score.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +2.5 (-105)
- Broncos -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +120
- Broncos: -142
Total
- 35.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread for this game opened at Broncos -2.5 and has remained at that line throughout the week. The total has moved down half a point from 36 to 35.5.
Raiders vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I like the Broncos to win and cover in this divisional showdown:
There are rightfully a lot of questions surrounding the Broncos' offense, but the Raiders' offense hasn't been much better. They're 27th and 29th in EPA per play 20th and 29th in yards per play. Where there is a big discrepancy in this match-up is defensive.
We need to start treating the Broncos as an elite defensive unit. They're allowing the fewest yards per play at 4.2 while also ranking fourth in opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. Gardner Minshew and the Raiders' offense is going to have a long day, especially if Davante Adams doesn't return to the lineup.
If I'm going to bet on the Broncos to win and cover because of their defense, I'm going to bet on the UNDER as well. Neither offense has been productive this season and this will likely turn into a slug-fest of a game.
Final score prediction: Broncos 17, Raiders 13
