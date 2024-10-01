Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5 (Bet Denver?)
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have won back-to-back games, leaning on their defense that has allowed just 16 points over that stretch.
Now, the Broncos have their second home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are now 2-2 after beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.
With Davante Adams requesting a trade on Tuesday, the Raiders could be in trouble on offense in this one.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this divisional battle.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raiders +2.5 (-102)
- Broncos -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +124
- Broncos: -148
Total
- 36 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raiders vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Raiders record: 2-2
- Broncos record: 2-2
Raiders vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos failed to cover in their lone home game this season.
- Las Vegas is 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 2-1 against the spread as underdogs this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in the Raiders’ four games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Denver’s four games this season.
Raiders vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Maxx Crosby – questionable
- Tyreik McAllister – questionable
- Davante Adams – questionable
- Michael Mayer – questionable
- Dylan Parham – questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr. – questionable
- Decamerion Richardson – questionable
- Divine Deablo – questionable
- Kana'i Mauga – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Tyler Badie – questionable
- JL Skinner – questionable
Raiders vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: Could the rookie tight end become the No. 1 option in Las Vegas? Adams missed Week 4 with an injury, and now he wants out. Even though Bowers made just two catches last week, he’s still made 20 catches for 216 yards through four games.
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Listen, Nix has to be better if the Broncos want to be serious about him as a long-term starter. He threw for just 53 yards last week, and he’s posted just a 49.5 QBR with one touchdown pass and four picks in four games.
Raiders vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Denver defense has been one of the best units in the NFL this season.
Here’s how the Broncos rank after allowing just nine points (no touchdowns) in Week 4 against the New York Jets:
- No. 3 in points allowed
- No. 1 in opponent yards per play allowed
- No. 9 in opponent yards per carry
- No. 2 in opponent net yards per pass attempt
- No. 3 in percentage of drives ending in a score
That’s going to spell trouble for a Las Vegas offense that is 31st in the NFL in rushing yards and likely down Davante Adams after he requested a trade.
If Nix can just play serviceable football under center, Denver’s defense should be able to carry it to a win at home.
Pick: Broncos Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.