Raiders vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have closed the gap on the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and have a chance to surpass them if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
The Raiders continue to be one of the worst teams in the league and are in a race for the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. As a result, the Buccaneers are touchdown favorites on their home field against their AFC opponent.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders +7 (-112)
- Buccaneers -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raiders +235
- Buccaneers -290
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-108)
- UNDER 46.5 (-112)
Raiders vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Raiders Record: 2-10
- Buccaneers Record: 6-6
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Raiders' last five games
- The Raiders are 0-5 straight up in their last five road games
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC South opponents
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Buccaneers' last nine games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Buccaneers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. AFC West opponents
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Zamir White, RB - Questionable
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- DJ Turner, WR - Questionable
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB - Questionable
- Tykee Smith, S - Questionable
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable
- Mike Edwards, S - Questionable
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Key Players to Watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The Raiders season may be done but it's clear they may have drafted a generational tight end in Brock Bowers. He needs 116 yards on Sunday to reached 1,000 yards on his rookie season with still plenty of games left to be played. He has become must-watch television.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving: The Buccaneers' rookie has become one of the best running backs in the NFL. He's averaging a blistering 5.5 yards per carry on the season along with six touchdowns. Their offense is at its best when they lean on Irving.
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying a touchdown worth of points on the Buccaneers:
No matter who is at quarterbacks, the Raiders continue to have the worst offense in the NFL, ranking dead last in EPA per play and 28th in yards per play (4.9). The Buccaneers' defense may not be impressive, but they're good enough to hold the Raiders in check long enough for Tampa Bay to win with a margin.
The Buccaneers offense has become one of the best in the league, ranking inside the top 10 in nearly every metric including sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They're in a great spot to run away with this one on their home field.
Pick: Buccaneers -7 (-110)
