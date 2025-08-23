Raiders vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals will face off in the final game of the NFL Preseason on Saturday night.
No starters for either team are expected to see the field in this one, so we'll see backups for each team play the majority of the game. How does that mean we should bet on it? Well, let's take a look.
Raiders vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Raiders -2.5 (-106)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Raiders -134
- Cardinals +114
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-110)
- UNDER 37.5 (-110)
Raiders vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Raiders Record: 0-1-1
- Cardinals Record: 1-1
Raiders vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Pete Carroll is 26-21-1 straight up and 26-21-1 against the spread in the preseason in his career
- Jonathan Gannon is 3-5 straight up and 4-4 against the spread in the preseason in his career
Raiders vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
I have more faith in Jacoby Brissett to lead the Cardinals to a win in this game than I do in Aidan O'Connell leading the Raiders. O'Connell has struggled in the preseason, throwing for just 138 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception.
Let's grab the home team that's getting points as the underdog in the preseason finale.
Pick: Cardinals +2.5 (-114) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
